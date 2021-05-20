Tom Emmer seeks ‘safe harbor’ for taxpayers holding forked assets

What does it mean to hold a so-called “fork” of a digital asset? Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is asking the IRS to provide clarity on that issue. On May 17, Rep. Emmer introduced the Safe Harbor for Taxpayers with Forked Assets Act—a bill that would protect taxpayers that own “forked assets” from any penalties and fees that the IRS may try to impose on them for holding those assets. If the legislation passes, forked-asset holders would be protected by this bill until the IRS provides clear guidelines for taxpayers who may find themselves in this situation.