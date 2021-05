Matt Ramsey tried to deflect by joking, but he had a scary fall off a ladder that put him in the hospital. Dan + Shay are relaunching their arena tour and teasing new music. Plan a road trip to Tulsa if you want to see them, or just watch them on NBC because their part of the Summer Concert Series along with Blake, LBT, Mickey Guyton and others. Finally, Tim McGraw shares what artists he would have in his jukebox. It’s all in the CMM.