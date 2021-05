Maxwell Courtright tours this Brazilian documentary that praises the lives of those who are now seen as essential workers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, no one could have predicted the role supermarkets would play in public life, as their employees unwittingly became classified as heroic workers on par with nurses and teachers. Other fields of work have selflessness baked into their roles; a certain valor was thrust onto retail and food service workers after decades of a socially agreed-upon low status. From the films of Frederick Wiseman to universal sitcoms like The Office, it’s a popular trope to understand social institutions through the people who work there, and Covid has made only a small wrinkle in the broad cinematic history of humanizing otherwise faceless laborers.