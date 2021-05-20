newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Advertising Federation Tucson: American Advertising Federation Tucson held a virtual awards ceremony honoring advertising creative work produced in Southern Arizona in 2020. Out of 85 entries there were 26 professional ADDY Awards handed out. Bohnsack Design was recognized in the categories of website and campaign. Brink was honored in the categories of campaign, internet campaign and website. Casino del Sol won an award in the merchandise category. Creative Slice won an award for website. Desert Leaf was honored for two editorial features. The Gordley Group was recognized for specialty advertising and social campaign. Hilton & Myers Advertising was honored for campaigns. Madden Media won honors in the categories of video, online campaign, social campaign and website. Sandoval Creative was recognized in the categories of 30-second TV and poster. Sonder won an award for integrated campaign. The University of Arizona was honored in the video category. Tucson Lifestyle won for two editorial features. Zenorez Tucson was recognized for 30-second TV.

