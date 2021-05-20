Dennis Speaks with Rabbi Michael Lerner on Occupied Palestine

A typical episode of Last Week Tonight opens with a short recap of news events from the week before, then moves on to a longform segment exploring an ongoing social or political issue in detail. Those longer pieces end up on YouTube, drive the conversation around the show, and are usually the most notable thing about any particular episode of Last Week Tonight. That’s not how things went this week. Although Oliver had a segment about stand your ground laws—they’re bad!—he devoted the first section of his show to a fiery monologue about Israel and Palestine, calling the week’s events “a pretty good reminder that while some things are incredibly complex and require a great deal of context, others are just wrong.” So if you have HBO Max, don’t content yourself with the YouTube clip from this week’s show, check out the full episode—it’s not every day an American talk show host calls Israel’s treatment of Palestinians “a form of apartheid,” or accuses the Israeli government of war crimes. Oliver ended the segment by condemning the false equivalencies and euphemisms that prevent us from talking honestly about the situation: