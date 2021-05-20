newsbreak-logo
Dennis Speaks with Rabbi Michael Lerner on Occupied Palestine

Cover picture for the articleToday on show: Is The Biden administration aiding and abetted in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Israel against the Palestinians. Also pro Palestinian protests happening at this hour all over the world, including here in san Francscio at the israeli consulate: will have a special report from the protest.

Middle EastSlate

John Oliver Accuses Israel of Committing War Crimes, Practicing Apartheid

A typical episode of Last Week Tonight opens with a short recap of news events from the week before, then moves on to a longform segment exploring an ongoing social or political issue in detail. Those longer pieces end up on YouTube, drive the conversation around the show, and are usually the most notable thing about any particular episode of Last Week Tonight. That’s not how things went this week. Although Oliver had a segment about stand your ground laws—they’re bad!—he devoted the first section of his show to a fiery monologue about Israel and Palestine, calling the week’s events “a pretty good reminder that while some things are incredibly complex and require a great deal of context, others are just wrong.” So if you have HBO Max, don’t content yourself with the YouTube clip from this week’s show, check out the full episode—it’s not every day an American talk show host calls Israel’s treatment of Palestinians “a form of apartheid,” or accuses the Israeli government of war crimes. Oliver ended the segment by condemning the false equivalencies and euphemisms that prevent us from talking honestly about the situation:
Congress & Courtsindybay.org

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Speaks Truth to Power on Palestine

On the floor of the US Congress on 5/13/21, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan stated in her moving 10 minute speech below, that "If there’s one thing Detroit instilled in this Palestinian girl from Southwest, it’s you always speak truth to power, even if your voice shakes. The freedom of Palestinians is connected to the fight against oppression all over the world." We will be there for her and Palestine on 5/15/21 at 16th & Valencia, SF in opposition to the 75% of US Congress who, as Tlaib stated: "signed a letter pledging that Israel shall never be made to comply with basic human rights laws that other countries that receive our military aid must observe."
Societythebrag.com

Rage Against the Machine voice solidarity with Palestine

Rage Against the Machine have voiced their opinion on the recent tragic airstrikes targeted at Palestinians. They took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Palestine. They wrote, “The violence and atrocities we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah, the Al Aqsa compound and Gaza are a continuation of decades of Israel’s brutal apartheid and violent occupation of Palestine. We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms”.
ReligionForward

Rabbi Avraham Hamra, last chief rabbi of Syria, dies at 78

Rabbi Avraham Hamra, a major leader in the Syrian Jewish community and the last chief rabbi of the country, died Friday in Israel at the age of 78. Hamra had spent most of his life in Syria where he was a one of the few remaining spiritual leaders for the remaining Jewish population following the mass exodus of Syrian Jewry in 1947.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

John Kerry’s Treachery

We were hit this week with revelations that former US Secretary of State John Kerry shared intelligence about Israel’s anti-Iran covert operations with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. According to audiotapes of an oral history project conducted in Iran last year that were obtained by the UK-based Iran International news...
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Conflicts of Interest: Biden Silent as Israel Commits War Crimes, Massacres Children

On Conflicts of Interest #110, Will Porter and Kyle Anzalone update the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces targeted a number of civilian structures in recent days, including the crowded al-Shati refugee camp – one of the most densely populated places on Earth – killing 10 people, eight of them children. Al-Jalaa Tower, a high-rise building containing offices for the Associated Press and a number of other major media outlets, was also brought down by IDF strikes, making it even harder for the international press to report from the ground in the blockaded Palestinian territory.
Middle Eastthetacomaledger.com

Stand for Palestinian human rights

Israel has committed numerous human rights violations on Palestinians over the years, what happened just last week proves Israel is a colonizer. Palestine has been occupied by Israel for decades. Israel has bombed, shot, murdered and oppressed Palestinians for years. Over these years, Palestine has gotten smaller as Israel has been illegally settling in Palestinian homes and taking over their land. Human rights violations by the hands of the Israeli government is not something new, as a series of harmful human rights abuses occurred in Palestine just over a short course of time.
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

Why is accountability for alleged war crimes so hard to achieve in the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

The latest outbreak of conflict in Gaza and Israel is escalating rapidly. At the time of writing, at least 192 Palestinians are reported dead, including 58 children. Ten Israelis are reported dead, including two children. Hamas is firing rockets into Israel from Gaza. Some cause casualties, while many are intercepted by Israeli anti-missile systems or fall short of the border. Israel is conducting aerial and artillery bombardment of Palestinian targets. In recent days, it has destroyed a building that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza, and levelled multiple Palestinian homes. The conflict is the most intense outbreak...
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

"Free Palestine": Ithaca Speaks Out Against the Israel Palestine Conflict

ITHACA, N.Y.(WENY)-- Around 100 people attended a protest on May 16th on the Ithaca Commons to show opposition to the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli Government. There is not much that is new about this conflict, as it has been going on for over 70 years; what is new is the number of protests and attention this issue has received within the United States.
Worldfloridianpress.com

Waltz Takes a Bold Stand for Israel

With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reaching crisis proportions, many American politicians have given their takes on the situation, most siding with Israel. While loud HousePprogressives have tried to make excuses for Hamas, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) took a bold stand for Israel last week, putting an Israeli and American flag outside his Congressional office.
ProtestsThe Tab

Hundreds of protesters take to Cambridge streets in support of Palestine

A rally took place today (15/05) in Market Square and King’s Parade in support of Palestine in reaction to the increased military strikes in Gaza. The rally was the latest in a string of protests across Cambridge in support of this, and was part of a national movement, organised by both the Cambridge Palestine Forum and Stop The War.
Middle Eastpapermag.com

Celebrities Speak Out on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalates with death tolls climbing and Israeli forces mobilizing along the border raising international alarm, celebrities have been using their platforms to call attention to the dire situation. Taking to Instagram Wednesday night, Rihanna made a statement: "My heart is breaking with the...