Olmsted Falls, OH

St. Jude Dream Home winner takes tour for first time

By fox8webcentral
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOLMSTED FALLS (WJW) — A week ago, a woman from Northeast Ohio won the St. Jude Dream Home and today she walked inside for the first time (as seen in the video above). Sue Grlicky of Cleveland got a tour of her brand new home — which features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms all with a rustic modern design — in Olmsted Falls this afternoon. The house was built by Cleveland Custom Homes and is valued at nearly half a million dollars.

