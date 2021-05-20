St. Jude Dream Home winner takes tour for first time
OLMSTED FALLS (WJW) — A week ago, a woman from Northeast Ohio won the St. Jude Dream Home and today she walked inside for the first time (as seen in the video above). Sue Grlicky of Cleveland got a tour of her brand new home — which features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms all with a rustic modern design — in Olmsted Falls this afternoon. The house was built by Cleveland Custom Homes and is valued at nearly half a million dollars.fox8.com