McFarling: NBA moves closer to ideal urgency in playoff format
A few years ago, on the podcast I used to do on Virginia Tech football, we had a discussion of the changes we would make if we were appointed Sports Czar. Almost all of my ideas involved getting rid of stuff. Ditch instant replay. Slash the NBA playoff field in half. Eliminate the mulligans that high school teams get when losing a regional final. Cull the NASCAR schedule so that every track gets one race and one race only.newsvirginian.com