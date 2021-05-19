Citing declining enrollment, West Oakland’s Civicorps Academy gives up charter
When Esmeralda Ramirez returned to the U.S. in 2017, she knew she had left something unfinished: her high school diploma. Although she was born in Guatemala, Ramirez came to the United States as an infant and grew up in Oakland as an undocumented immigrant. In 2012, when she was a sophomore at Oakland High School, her parents returned to Guatemala and Ramirez had no choice but to go with them. After five years, at the age of 20, Ramirez re-entered the United States legally.oaklandside.org