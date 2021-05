We don’t get many opportunities to see the sheer amount of dive watches being released these days in their natural element. Out in the deep blue yonder, beneath the waves, doing the work they were intended to do: keeping SCUBA divers alive with accurate, reliable timing and bulletproof water-resistance. Thanks to a loan from the folks at Tutima, we are going to do exactly that. We are going to put the Tutima M2 Pioneer 6451 to the test. And yes, we’re going to see how this ultra-robust chronograph performs underwater… and on land too.