The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season-Premiere Recap: It’s Not (Yet) About Tom

I feel like this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is a bit like the myth of Sisyphus, but instead of a boulder, it’s a giant meatball that is being repeatedly rolled up the same hill, and after it comes rolling back down over our lifeless bodies, at the bottom of the hill we are then beaten by ten dead horses. Seriously, I would say this was Groundhog Day, but eventually Bill Murray gets to make out with Andie MacDowell and go about the rest of his life, while the rest of us are still stuck here talking about Dolores’s relationship, Margaret’s book, and Joe and Melissa’s marital strife.