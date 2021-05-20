The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season-Premiere Recap: It’s Not (Yet) About Tom
Okay, let’s get this out of the way right at the top: Yes, I wrote Erika Jayne’s (New York Times best-selling) memoir, Pretty Mess. Yes, we are still friends. Yes, I have talked to her recently. She told me that everything that is happening with Tom took her by surprise and that she really opens up about it on the show and wants people to hear her side of the story before they can make a judgment about her and what is going on.www.vulture.com