newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

At long last, the Barnstormers are getting ready for baseball

By MIKE GROSS
Lancaster Online
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be relatively easy, the theory went, for the Lancaster Barnstormers to find players in the first season after a severe contraction of the minor leagues. It hasn’t turned out that way, quite. The Barnstormers are in good shape, a few days into spring training and a week from the Atlantic League season opener. But not as good a shape as they were before three members of the starting pitching rotation - Ryan Eader, Brandon Lawson and Tyler Hert - were signed away by the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners’ organizations.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Fillmyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#League Football#College Baseball#Football Games#Club Football#The Atlantic League#The Houston Astros#Clipper Magazine Stadium#Player Of The Year#The Oakland A#Class Aa Midland#The College Of San Mateo#Al#Fan Fest#The Honey Hunters#Opener#Infielder Melvin Mercedes#Atlantic League History#Outfielder B J Boyd#Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbclions.com

Williams Ready For Long Anticipated Lions Debut

He knows Vancouver rains a lot. Even if we recently had one of those weeks in the lower mainland where you’d swear it never does. However the case, that’s not going to stop Jordan Williams from being the best version of himself. Now that he has officially put pen to paper on his first CFL contract, the top pick of last year’s CFL draft just wants to play a full season of football without any disruptions. At least getting his contract out of the way is one hurdle that has been cleared.
Baseballsaratogafalcon.org

Play ball: baseball season readies to start again

Recap: The pandemic cut the team’s season short, leaving not knowing what their potential was. Key Matchups: Milpitas (April 27), Gunn (May 11) Star Players: Senior Ryan Gilligan, shortstop; and senior Philbert Fan, pitcher. Key losses to graduation: Mihir Bettadapur, Ryan Walb, Peyton Stokes and Nik Sridhar. League: El Camino.
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Warriors ready for spring after long wait

The Waunakee prep softball team enters the 2021 season with a lot of unknowns. The Warriors return just one player with varsity experience, but they are still thinking big. “Our goal is to always win conference,” Waunakee coach Tammy Rademacher said. “We will be young and inexperienced, but we have a goal to always improve and to never quit.”
Navarro County, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Navarro Baseball: Bulldogs want one last ride

Matt "Pudge" Podjenski said he's ready, and he believes his team is more than ready for the postseason. "I like where we're at," said Podjenski, who is retiring after this season. "It's a team where we've had a lot of different players step up. From the top to the bottom of the lineup players have come through with big hits for us.
Copley Township, OHAkron Leader Publications

Senior-led Copley baseball team ready, motivated

COPLEY — According to head coach Ray Fantozzi, pitching depth is the top strength of this year’s Copley High School baseball team. “Where in the past we have had the no-doubt No. 1 ace of the staff, this year we have three to four pitchers who could easily be the ace of the staff. This is the first year in a number of years that I can remember having this many quality arms,” he said. “We’ve done a lot with our pitchers to get them ready both physically and mentally. Coach (Kris) Immel is doing an outstanding job with them to build their confidence as pitchers and with the pitches each of them throws. A strict workout, throwing, running routine has gotten them ready for the start of the season.”
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

BASEBALL: TWCA ready to compete at state tournament

THE WOODLANDS — The Woodlands Christian Academy has been on a roll lately. The Warriors will be competing in the TAPPS Division II state tournament this week at the Waco ISD Sports Complex with hopes of bringing home the title. TWCA (19-10) will take the field against Lutheran South at...
High SchoolShelbyville Sentinel-News

Young Cornerstone baseball team ready to make noise

The Cornerstone Christian Academy baseball team is a young one and that means the future is bright. Currently sitting as the three seed in the upcoming state tournament, the Bulldogs can improve their stock with upcoming games against Lakeside and Assumption, but with no seniors on the team and a pair of sophomores leading the way, CCA manager Daniel Davis is ready to play the long game.
MLBnews9.com

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Ready For OKC Dodgers Baseball

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will return to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since Labor Day weekend 2019. The 2020 minor league baseball season was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the team hasn’t played a home game in more than 600 days. Safety procedures were implemented with...
Buffalo, NYgogriffs.com

Five Things to Know: Baseball Ready to Duel with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (4-16, 4-16 MAAC) at Canisius (11-9, 11-9 MAAC) Time: 2:30 p.m. | 5:30 p.m. Twitter: @GriffsBaseball | #Griffs | #MAACBaseball. Canisius returns to action this weekend with a four-game series against Quinnipiac. The first pitch for Sunday's game is slated for 2:30 p.m., while Monday's twin bill will start at 11 a.m.
College SportsUV Cavalier Daily

Baseball wins three of the last five games

Virginia defeated Liberty April 27 after posting six runs in the final three at-bats to complete the underdog victory. Against Virginia Tech that weekend, the Cavaliers (22-21, 13-17 ACC) won the bookend games but fell in the middle matchup. Finally, Virginia lost to VCU Tuesday after being up 5-0 at the end of the sixth inning.
Flagstaff, AZgcmaz.com

Area Baseball, Softball Teams Get Ready For The State Playoffs

Area baseball and softball teams found out who they will play in the upcoming high school state playoffs Thursday. In softball in 4A, the Flagstaff Eagles are seeded seventh and will host tenth-seed Greenway Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Fourth-seeded Mingus will host number-13 Desert Edge at 10:05 a.m. Saturday and eighth-seeded Prescott will host number-nine Poston Butte, also at 10:05 a.m. Saturday. In 2A, second-seeded Northland Prep will host number-15 Trivium Prep at 4 p.m. Friday in Phoeinx. In the 4A baseball playoffs, fifth-seeded Flagstaff will host 12-seeded St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. Saturday. Number-14 Coconino will travel to third-seeded Poston Butte at 11 a.m. Saturday. Eleventh-seeded Bradshaw Mountain will go to Casa Grande to battle sixth-seeded Vista Grande. In 2A 16th-seed Sedona Red Rock will head to Phoenix to battle top-seeded Scottsdale Christian Saturday at noon. Quarterfinals action in the 4A continues next Tuesday at the home of the higher-seeded team.
Rippey, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rippey Baseball Field Ready for Weekend Games

The newly renovated ballfield in Rippey is gearing up for a special baseball tournament this weekend. The Rippey Baseball Ruckus is a three-day weekend full of baseball games Friday-Sunday. The hometown team of the Rippey Demons will play games against the South Dakota Jackalopes from Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the Crystal Cubs from Crystal, Minnesota; and the St. Michael Angels from St. Michael, Minnesota. There will be two games on Friday starting at 6pm, along with four games on Saturday and two more Sunday morning. All of the teams are semi-professional baseball organizations.
Tennisdirtragdirtfest.com

Getting Ready for the New Tennis Season

Winter is starting to break, and you know what that means: tennis time! It won’t be long before you are back on the courts battling it out for wins. Or maybe you’ve already been on the court a few times. Either way, it is still early in the game. There is plenty of time to whip yourself into shape to be your best. Here are some tips that will help you get back in the swing of things.
Baseballchatsports.com

Vols' good feelings don't last long

Trailing by five runs after one inning, Arkansas did not waste time getting back into Friday’s series-opening game at Tennessee. Christian Franklin led off the second inning with a single on the first pitch and Robert Moore followed with a two-run home run to pull the Razorbacks within 5-2. In...
MLBbostonnews.net

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays welcome Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take a three-game home run streak into the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Dunedin, Fla. Guerrero hit solo home runs in each of the three games against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies,...
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Baseball Gets Out the Broom

OGDEN, Utah – Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala both drove in a pair of runs while Brett Walker gave Oregon another quality start in Oregon’s 9-2 Pac-12 Conference win at Utah on Sunday. The Ducks, who have won six straight, completed their second consecutive sweep of a Pac-12 Conference rival,...
Hammond, INNWI.com

The Last Inning provides a backdrop for Hammond baseball memories

HAMMOND — The idea of gathering the city of Hammond’s four traditional high schools for a four-game, one-day baseball tournament on the same field came with a now-or-never deadline. What started as the brainchild of one-year Morton athletic director Ryan Sosnowski and was planned and executed by him and Governors...
Reed City, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Reed City baseball team ready for new challenges

REED CITY - Reed City baseball coach Eric Grannis's team put a 10-8-1 record on the line Tuesday in a doubleheader against Fremont. The Coyotes were 1-1 over the weekend in the Tom Ryan Tournament. "Last week was much better than the (previous)," Grannis said. "We are finally back to...