At long last, the Barnstormers are getting ready for baseball
It would be relatively easy, the theory went, for the Lancaster Barnstormers to find players in the first season after a severe contraction of the minor leagues. It hasn’t turned out that way, quite. The Barnstormers are in good shape, a few days into spring training and a week from the Atlantic League season opener. But not as good a shape as they were before three members of the starting pitching rotation - Ryan Eader, Brandon Lawson and Tyler Hert - were signed away by the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners’ organizations.lancasteronline.com