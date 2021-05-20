At long last, the Barnstormers are getting ready for baseball

COPLEY — According to head coach Ray Fantozzi, pitching depth is the top strength of this year’s Copley High School baseball team. “Where in the past we have had the no-doubt No. 1 ace of the staff, this year we have three to four pitchers who could easily be the ace of the staff. This is the first year in a number of years that I can remember having this many quality arms,” he said. “We’ve done a lot with our pitchers to get them ready both physically and mentally. Coach (Kris) Immel is doing an outstanding job with them to build their confidence as pitchers and with the pitches each of them throws. A strict workout, throwing, running routine has gotten them ready for the start of the season.”