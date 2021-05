My life may be an open book but not when I’m cooking. There are some things in life that really need to be private, and my kitchen is one of them. Nobody needs to know about the time I let out a yelp as I yanked a cake out of the oven just as it was starting to rise — or rather should have been; I’d forgotten the baking powder. Or the time I lost my cool in the thick of making lasagna for 10. I couldn’t remember if the mushrooms went into the béchamel — or was it on top of the ricotta? — and could not, could not put my hands on the damn recipe. It didn’t help that I was muttering curses and leaving tomato sauce thumbprints as I googled madly. Turned out my phone, the default source of all culinary wisdom these days was out of juice.