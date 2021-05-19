High school softball Top of the Crop for May 20 (final of the season)

1: (1) Chardon 20-6 2: (2) Riverside 21-2 Crop comments: With its win over Mayfield on May 19, Chardon wraps up at least a share of the WRC title, so the Hilltoppers retain their top spot here. ... Riverside, which can get a share of the title, too, with a win over Madison on May 20, stays at No. 2 here. ... Madison is the only real mover this week. The Blue Streaks went extra innings in a district semifinal loss against a top-line pitcher going to Ohio State. Madison has been trending upward, so the Streaks finish the year at No. 3. ... North, which split with Madison earlier this season, stays at No. 4 after a win over South, while the Rebels drop just a tad to No. 5. ... The next three — Gilmour, Mentor and Perry — remain where they were last week at 6, 7 and 8. The Lancers put on a heck of a show in an 11-9 district loss to three-time state champion Warren Champion. ... West G gets the late nod over NDCL for the No. 10 spot. ... Overall, it was a very good and competitive Crop season. Hats off to the Western Reserve Conference for taking the top five slots. In truth, Mayfield is a very solid team and possibly Crop worthy — they're just in a loaded WRC, so their record doesn't show it.