Economy

The growing need for housing that's powered off-grid

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-February, an unexpected power outage caused ordinary Texans to suffer for days at a time with little to no power. Diana Olick joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to talk about off-the-grid housing, which can help people become energy independent.

