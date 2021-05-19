The growing need for housing that's powered off-grid

In recent years global warming has become a major threat to the preservation of our beautiful planet and the world as we know it is steadily deteriorating before our very eyes. We hear about it every day and unfortunately, it is something that we simply cannot escape! By the actions of the human race, our planet is falling into a state of disarray and is enduring severe irreversible damage that will simply be impossible to recover from. The truth is the people of today are sealing a bleak and harrowing fate for future generations, that will be forced to live in an unrecognizable or even a world that is near non-existent. It really is frightening to think of!