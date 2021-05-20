newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Win A 4 Day Trip For 2 To Bermuda from Gosling’s Rum

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Gosling’s Rum is giving away a four day trip for two to Bermuda in “The Gosling’s Dare To Be Happy Bermuda Giveaway.”. The prize includes airfare, a three night hotel stay and more!. While Bermuda isn’t at the top of my list for places to visit, I’d still love to...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Contiguous United States#Round Trip#Time Travel#Bermuda Prize#Hawaii Puerto Rico#Happy Bermuda Giveaway#Hotel#Trip Airport Transfer#Entries#Sweepstakes#Airfare#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Instagram
Related
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Escape To Becalmed Bermuda

Mark Twain said it best: “You die and go to Heaven. I’m staying in Bermuda.” This British Overseas Territory (also known as The Island or The Rock) is only a two-hour plane flight from New York City and one of the main reasons I chose it. You must buy a $75.00 Travel Authorization purchased 1-3 days before travel and submit a Covid-19 PRC test. (WARNING: make sure your date of birth is included on the Covid test or they will reject you).
Lifestyledepartures.com

7 Most Exquisite Private Islands in the World

Departures is published by Meredith Corp. and owned by American Express. While American Express Card Member benefits are highlighted in this publication, including through the links indicated below, the content of this article was independently written by the editorial staff at Meredith. Other Departures content paid for by American Express is explicitly marked as such.
Lifestylehot1079fortwayne.com

Tiesto, WIN A TRIP TO VEGAS THIS SUMMER!

HOT 1079, Atlantic Records and Mattress Man want to send you to LAS VEGAS! Vegas is open for business and HOT 1079 wants you to get down to business, poolside with Tiesto! Listen to HOT 1079 in the 11am, 2pm and 5pm hours from May 10 – May 21. When we tell you to call in at 260-748-4468 (4HOT), the correct caller is qualified for the HOT grand prize. Roundtrip airfare for two and a two night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas. Plus, two VIP passes to get some Vegas fun in the sun, poolside, where you’ll catch Tiesto’s set at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas! PARTICIPANTS MUST BE 21 AND OLDER, MADE HOT BY ZOUK GROUP, ATLANTIC RECORDS, AND MATTRESS MAN. MATTRESS MAN, AT THE CORNER OF PAULDING ROAD & SOUTH LAFAYETTE, ACROSS FROM BISHOP LUERS. WHERE SAVING YOU MONEY IS THEIR BUSINESS….THANK YOU MATTRESS MAN!
TravelWAFB.com

Summer of the road trip: Vacations are back

(CNN) – Hui Zhang said she needed a reset after working from her home in Washington for more than a year. Her solution was to book a weekend getaway in rural Virginia – a place close enough to drive because she thought flying was too risky. “I just need to...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

TODAY ONLY: Book 8,000 Mile Round-Trip Award Flights On United Airlines Through End Of Summer 2021

If you’re still dreaming about where to travel this summer, you should definitely pay attention to the award sale United Airlines is having today. There are some prices on award tickets here that I don’t ever recall seeing. I did a bunch of searches for a recent story I published on The Points Guy and I wanted to make sure to share some of that data here as well. A few notes before we dig into city pairs:
Food & Drinkspursuitist.com

Win a Trip to Scotland with Oban

Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky is dispatching Postcards from Oban to remind you the warm, welcoming coastal town is eagerly awaiting your arrival. The new, mini docuseries will quench your wanderlust through immersive footage of the tiny town of Oban, the 227-year old Oban distillery, and local purveyors. The Oban...
Washington, NCWRAL

Day trips, play trips, get-away trips

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Do you ever feel like you just need to get away, even if just for a day? Are you looking for a quick spring or summer escape from the same-old, same-old? Then hop into your car for a short drive to Washington, N.C.
Hobbiesgrannysgiveaways.com

Win a Trip to the Dominican Republic from Langers Juice

You can enter the Cool Off in the Caribbean Sweepstakes from Langers Juice for your chance to win a trip to Melia Caribe Beach Resort in the Dominican Republic. The trip includes round-trip airfare, and a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for four all valued at $3,400. You deserve a break and what better way to enjoy it than cooling off in the Caribbean. Entry ends July 30, 2021.
TravelTravelPulse

Win a Free Trip With ALGV’s YOLO Giveaway

Travel advisors have two weeks left to partake in Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ (ALGV) a-MAY-zing YOLO Giveaway. The vacation company knows just how well agents take care of the planning for their clients and wanted to honor them during Travel Agent Appreciation Month with exciting prizes. Travel advisors have through...
Scotland Neck, NCcarolinaparent.com

Day Trip: A Trip to Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Have you ever heard the raucous call of a laughing kookaburra or watched a peacock proudly fan his colorful feathers? Maybe you’d like to hand-feed a beautiful flamingo or come face to face with an emu, one of the world’s tallest birds? These unique opportunities await you at Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, located 90 minutes from Raleigh. As one of the nation’s premier avian conservation and education centers, Sylvan Heights Bird Park offers up-close encounters with more than 2,000 magnificent birds representing 220 species from around the globe.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Win A Trip For 2 To Scotland from Focus Features!

Focus Features is currently running the Limbo Scotland Trip Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to Scotland!. Scotland is the backdrop for Focus’s newest feature, Limbo, a film which takes place on a Scottish island. The prize includes airfare, a six night hotel...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Southwest Airlines Is Bringing Back More Caribbean Flights

Southwest Airlines is set to continue its Caribbean relaunch this summer, Caribbean Journal has learned. The relaunch is headlined by a major increase in its Cancun service beginning June 12 that will include the return of Saturday-only service from Pittsburgh to Cancun and increases from Austin, Houston and Phoenix to Cancun.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Spirit Is Launching Another New Route to Cancun

The Caribbean region’s fastest-growing airport is getting another new route this summer, Caribbean Journal has learned. In July, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch new flights from New Orleans to Cancun. The flights will be operating four times each week, with service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to...
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Resorts Across the Caribbean Are Pioneering a New Kind of 'Contactless Vacation'

Caribbean destinations are developing new ways to make travel safer for guests and locals alike. Travel + Leisure hit a handful of islands to see how they’re pulling it off. On my February visit to the Turks and Caicos, I didn't have to spend a single day in quarantine. But then, it was easy to keep to myself at Beach Enclave Grace Bay (villas from $5,500), a 10-villa resort that opened in January. My residence, like all the others, was staffed by a butler. Namraaj Gautam looked after me throughout my stay, after arranging every aspect of my visit in advance — from scheduling a pickup at the airport to filling the kitchen with provisions. Once on island, I could communicate with him entirely by phone, making for a low-touch experience that enhanced safety without sacrificing hands-on service. Gautam even organized complimentary in-villa antigen testing before my return to the United States.
WorldCNN

Tahiti and the rest of French Polynesia has reopened to travelers from the US

(CNN) — The beautiful islands of French Polynesia have officially reopened their borders to travelers arriving from the United States. The group of Pacific islands, which include popular beach getaways Tahiti and Bora Bora, opened their borders on May 1 to travelers who have been in the United States for at least 30 days prior to departure.
FestivalPosted by
Audacy

Day Trip Festival

Coming July 3rd, 2021 to a brand new Insomniac WATERFRONT venue, get ready for House Music All Day Long at the inaugural Day Trip Festival!
Lifestyleairport-world.com

Bermuda calling

With its new state-of-the-art terminal, Bermuda’s LF Wade International Airport has never been better equipped to offer passengers a unique and memorable experience, writes Joe Bates. It may not have had that many visitors yet due to the continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but the new terminal at...