Win A 4 Day Trip For 2 To Bermuda from Gosling’s Rum

HOT 1079, Atlantic Records and Mattress Man want to send you to LAS VEGAS! Vegas is open for business and HOT 1079 wants you to get down to business, poolside with Tiesto! Listen to HOT 1079 in the 11am, 2pm and 5pm hours from May 10 – May 21. When we tell you to call in at 260-748-4468 (4HOT), the correct caller is qualified for the HOT grand prize. Roundtrip airfare for two and a two night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas. Plus, two VIP passes to get some Vegas fun in the sun, poolside, where you’ll catch Tiesto’s set at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas! PARTICIPANTS MUST BE 21 AND OLDER, MADE HOT BY ZOUK GROUP, ATLANTIC RECORDS, AND MATTRESS MAN. MATTRESS MAN, AT THE CORNER OF PAULDING ROAD & SOUTH LAFAYETTE, ACROSS FROM BISHOP LUERS. WHERE SAVING YOU MONEY IS THEIR BUSINESS….THANK YOU MATTRESS MAN!