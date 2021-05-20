Vintage motorcycles have their own museum in Chehalis

Steve Carmick went home to glory, surrounded by the love of his family and the prayers of those whose lives he touched across four decades as an attorney, advocate, and pillar of the community in Chehalis, Wash. Steve was born in Detroit, Mich., to Louis G. Carmick Jr. of Washington, D.C., and Elizabeth L. Carmick (née Dickson) of Kensington, Md. His parents were in their 40s when they met in law school at George Washington University. From his father, an engineer and patent attorney, Steve inherited an analytical mind and a strong sense of duty and honor; while from his mother came warmth, optimism, and a love of books and music. Born in the shadow of World War II, Steve’s character was formed in a time of heroic national sacrifice, endowing him with a lifelong interest in military history and a commitment to service to others.