Chehalis, WA

Vintage motorcycles have their own museum in Chehalis

KING-5
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEHALIS, Wash. — At the Vintage Motorcycle Museum in Chehalis you'll find Flying Merkels, Reading Standards and Harley Davidsons, all dating back to before 1916. Many feature sidecars. The collection of two dozen motorcycles belongs to Frank Mason, a retired building contractor, who fell in love with the old bikes.

www.king5.com
