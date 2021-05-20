newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Harmon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Harmon County Until 845 PM CDT AT 801 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Hollis, moving north at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Eldorado to near Medicine Mound to 12 miles northwest of Truscott, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Thalia, Truscott, Copper Breaks State Park, Lazare and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH