Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Harmon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Harmon County Until 845 PM CDT AT 801 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Hollis, moving north at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov