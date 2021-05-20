Special Weather Statement issued for Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Eldorado to near Medicine Mound to 12 miles northwest of Truscott, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Thalia, Truscott, Copper Breaks State Park, Lazare and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH