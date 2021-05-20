Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Rusk by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Longview. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.0 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River below Longview is expected to rise above flood stage this Wednesday evening and continue rising to 31.2 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31 feet, expect flooding of several hundred acres of trails and paths. Expect inundated boat ramps. Flooding will also continue through at least the end of May.

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallsville, or near Longview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Nesbitt, Chalk Hill, Monroe, Oak Hill and Stewart. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Thunderstorms bring flooding to Longview, other areas

It likely will take a day or two for the Longview area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through this morning Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties. “Flooding may occur in...
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.