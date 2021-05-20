Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Longview. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.0 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River below Longview is expected to rise above flood stage this Wednesday evening and continue rising to 31.2 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31 feet, expect flooding of several hundred acres of trails and paths. Expect inundated boat ramps. Flooding will also continue through at least the end of May.