Yakima County, WA

Another swell of candidate filings leads to more contested races countywide

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYakima County saw another swell of candidate filings for local elected office Wednesday. Newly contested positions emerged on the Selah, Wapato and Sunnyside city councils and the West Valley School Board. Selah City Council incumbent Suzanne Vargas now faces two challengers for the Position 3 seat — Jared Iverson and...

