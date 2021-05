Arlington, VA — A new online tool provides a look at the economic and safety impacts of the safety equipment industry last year in the United States. Users of the 2020 Economic Impact of the Safety Equipment Industry tool – developed by the International Safety Equipment Association – can access data such as the number of workers protected, jobs created, taxes paid, wages earned, and the total economic impact on each state and the District of Columbia via an interactive map. In-depth reports based on congressional districts, as well as an overall national report, can be downloaded.