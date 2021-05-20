newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Equipment sparks El Dorado County grass fire, officials say

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews have stopped a quick-burning fire at a Latrobe cattle ranch Wednesday, officials with the Amador-El Dorado Unit said. The dry grass and wind-driven fire reached 45 acres, said Dianna Swart, a spokesperson for the Amador-El Dorado unit. The fire was sparked after...

www.abc10.com
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Latrobe, CA
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Sparks#California Wildfires#Fire Retardant#Emergency Crews#Water Supplies#Fencing#The Amador El Dorado Unit#N95#Cal Fire Crews#Wind Driven Fire#Fire Prevention Efforts#Vegetation#Calif#Rocks#Heavy Machinery#Homeowners#Wildfire Preps#Brush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: April 20-23

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 12:35 a.m. Burglary was reported on La Crescenta Drive in Cameron Park. 5:39 a.m. Assault was reported in Camino (street not listed). 6:01 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Mt. Murphy Road in Garden Valley after she reportedly...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

500-foot buffers to alleviate VHR density at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to pursue 500-foot buffers around vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe. The county has been creating and tweaking the VHR ordinance for about four years. In February 2021 supervisors directed county staff to compile data on the possibility of including buffers in the ordinance.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
ABC10

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The epicenter was in the middle of the lake, about 15 miles north of South Lake Tahoe, west of Carson City, Nevada and southeast of Truckee.
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Body cams to bring ‘modern approach’ to El Dorado Sheriff’s Office

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting authorized a move to bring body-worn cameras to the Sheriff’s Office. As directed, Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton said he will include a partial element of the item in his development of the preliminary budget between now and June. It will be partial because the fiscal year will already be nearly half over by the time a final or recommended budget is accepted in mid-to-late September.
Stanford, CAPosted by
ABC10

3 ways to conserve water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Most of California is now under extreme drought conditions after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the emergency proclamation expansion earlier this week. While there are no mandatory water conservation rules in place, it doesn't hurt to start saving water now. These aren't super-glamorous, but small changes in our...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Woman killed after getting hit by car late Saturday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run from Saturday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street. When officers got to the...
El Dorado County, CAcrimevoice.com

Man sentenced to life for 2020 vehicular death of couple

Originally published as an El Dorado County District Attoryney’s Office Facebook post – “An El Dorado County judge sentenced an impaired driver who caused the deaths of two persons in a vehicle collision to life in state prison following a guilty plea to Penal Code section 187, murder in the second degree, Vehicle Code section 191.5 (a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and one felony count of Penal Code section 550.5(a), Insurance Fraud.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

In The Know — May 17

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is currently looking for dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meal program. A volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in the following locations: Placerville, Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. “If you enjoy helping others, your time would be greatly appreciated,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator for the Senior Nutrition Program. “Volunteers are often the brightest part of the day for older adults who may not have regular visitors.” To learn more about volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program call (530) 621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.
Folsom, CAMountain Democrat

No water service now for EID’s Folsom territory

El Dorado Irrigation District’s territory extends across the county line to a small piece of Folsom — a total of 190 acres. A developer is planning to turn that acreage into a subdivision. Currently the property is all range land and there is no request for water service. The earliest...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Burn permits suspended

Cal Fire suspended burn permits in El Dorado County Monday after the year so far has already seen firefighters across the state fight 1,788 wildfires that burned more than 13,604 acres. All residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves is no longer allowed. To help prepare...
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
ABC10

Elk Grove Fourth of July fireworks show will take place in 2021

ELK GROVE, Calif — The city of Elk Grove has decided to move forward with a traditional in-person fireworks show after debating whether or not to cancel the festivities in favor of socially distanced celebrations. During a city council meeting on April 28, Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said the fireworks show...
Stockton, CAPosted by
ABC10

Stockton fallen Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral is planned for May 19

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church on May 19 at 11 a.m. Inn's funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.