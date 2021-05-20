Judge denies St. Peter's request to delay Dr. Weiner lawsuit

Transgender employee failed to show discrimination in case against T-Mobile, appeals court says. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New Orleans has dismissed claims brought by Elijah Anthony Olivarez, a transgender employee of T-Mobile USA who alleged that he was fired for taking a long leave of absence after a medical procedure. In its Wednesday ruling, the appeals court held that transgender plaintiffs have to follow the same rules as any other plaintiff who claims sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. “An employer discharged a sales employee who happens to be transgender—but who took six months of leave and then sought further leave for the indefinite future. That is not discrimination—that is ordinary business practice.” (Law.com, the May 12 opinion)