Fairview High senior named Presidential Scholar in the arts

Lima Senior High School honored and celebrated the senior arts students Wednesday evening. Lima Senior High graduating seniors who participated in the visual or performing arts over their 4 years of high school were celebrated during the school's annual Senior Concourse. Student artwork was on display, with students on hand to explain the meaning behind the art. That was followed up by vocal, instrumental, and dance performances. The event was one of the last for the seniors, but also for the teachers that have helped develop these students.