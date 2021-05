BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he tried to ram his pickup into an Amazon delivery driver who refused to deliver a package. William Ulbrik, 61, was arrested on U.S. Highway 1. According to the arrest report, a deputy recorded Ulbrik on his dash camera trying to ram his 2000 Toyota pickup into the side of an Amazon delivery truck. The deputy said he saw the man from Mims drive into the grassy median to hit the side of the Amazon truck.