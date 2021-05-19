Henning persisted to achieve Educational goals

“Minimum Viable Planet” is a weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. This week, the myopia of climate metrics. Here’s the scenario: I want to run a marathon. Do I launch my training regime by running 42.2 kilometres on day one? Of course not. I drink copious amounts of orange Gatorade (the best kind), I make increasingly fussy horn-heavy running mixes, I dawdle and futz and delay and double-knot my laces thrice. And then I run a few miles, tacking on a bit more each time I set out to train. I set a decently ambitious pace goal, and if I find I’m training in such a way as to surpass it, I inch up said goal, pushing myself to do better. (Better being subjective. I am the world’s slowest runner, a distinction I take unironic pride in.)