Colleges

Henning persisted to achieve Educational goals

By SUBMITTED
CNHI
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers State University graduate Alma Henning (’21) was once told college was too expensive, too difficult and insurmountable for a Latina. Despite the discouragement, Henning was determined to give herself and her daughters a successful future, and most importantly, keep a promise to her own mother that she would earn a degree.

