Isn’t it amazing to know and learn about all those individuals who wish to cross boundaries and create their unique niche in whatever they choose to do in life? These individuals go ahead in making it huge in their chosen industries because they choose to walk the path of hard work and work with resilience on their journey to reach nearer their goals and visions in life. The music industry in the US is one such that has so far welcomed many such talented beings, especially youngsters who have proved their mettle and have also gone ahead of some of the established names in the industry. One such rising name in the American music scene is Sharrod Mariner, aka Skip DMV.