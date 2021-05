At 7 p.m. May 17, the city of Auburn’s first ever Business and Occupation Tax ordinance comes up for a vote at the regular Auburn City Council meeting. Whatever the council decides will be the end product of a hammering process that began this past February, as council members and city staff began a series of meetings to hear proposals and flesh-out scenarios related to a gross receipts tax. and on top of that for owners of large warehouses, a square footage tax on warehousing space.