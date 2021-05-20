Christine Flowers: Battling the forces of voter intimidation

I’ve written so often about my father and his civil rights work in Mississippi that you probably feel as if you know him. At least, I hope you do. While there are many things that are worth remembering about the man, Ted’s Flowers' efforts to honor the voting rights of all American citizens, regardless of color, creed or character, is the thing that should be noticed. To quote Arthur Miller in “Death of A Salesman:” "Attention must be paid." And one day, I’ll write that book about him, the one I’ve had in me for more than 40 years.