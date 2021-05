The U.S. Air Force has pulled the plug on a program that allowed retired pilots to come back to service. The service quietly canceled its Voluntary Retired Return to Active Duty Program, or VRRAD, program back in December, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed to Military.com. The service began the program in 2017 in an effort to fill flight staff positions with those who had prior pilot experience and expertise, thus allowing more active-duty pilots to focus on training and missions.