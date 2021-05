OGDEN — Adolescents in the 12-15 age group are joining the ranks of those getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As of Thursday morning, 45 people in the age group were scheduled for vaccinations at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended that those aged 12 through 15 get vaccinated. Those 16 and up have already been able to get vaccinated.