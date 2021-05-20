Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Brownies, cakes, casseroles, and so many other dishes rely on a standard 9x13 pan. A 9x13 pan is the perfect size for many of our favorite traditional recipes. This classic baking pan, whether made of glass, steel, or some other nonstick surface, is described by its size—either 9x13 or 13x9 and with a 2-inch depth for most pans. Size does matter and there are some pans out there that are pretending to be 9x13. To make sure that your pan is a true 9x13 pan, measure the inside of the pan from inside edge to inside edge. There are pans on the market made with rubber grip handles, patterned bottoms, super thick sides, and warp-proof material, but my favorite pan is simply the one with a snap-on lid. Perfect for keeping those leftovers fresher longer!