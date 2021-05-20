newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, MT

Spring runoff offers boating opportunities

By BRETT FRENCH
Independent Record
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringtime offers a narrow window for floating several of Montana’s smaller streams. The Boulder River near Big Timber offers an almost endless whitewater experience. The popular put-in is at the Boulder Forks fishing access site about 16 miles south of town. The only other access site downstream is at Big Rock, just outside of town. There’s no boat ramp at Big Rock.

helenair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
City
Loma, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Valier, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Missouri River#Canoe#Big Timber#Paddling Montana#River Runners#Boulder River#Upstream Winds#Springtime#Dearborn River#Tiber Dam#River Discoveries Decades#Marias River#Northeastern Montana#Traffic#Access Site#Boulder Forks#Sullivan Bridge#Williamson Park#Highway 287
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Boulder, MTMontana Standard

SCL Health Montana's Mobile Mammography unit visits Boulder

BOULDER — Linda Brandt knows too well the importance of cancer screening. Her husband died from it and her sister fought it. The problem for Brandt is that access to specialty care like a mammogram to screen for breast cancer is over 30 miles away, and she can’t drive. She...
Whitehall, MTwhitehallledger.com

Our Town 100 Years Ago: April 1921

April 1921 Part 2: The following is taken as written in April editions of the 1895 Whitehall Zephyr. A petition has been circulated in Boulder and extensively signed, praying for a direct mail service between here and the county seat. As it is now it takes two days to send a letter 35 miles by railroad.