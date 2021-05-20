newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book reminds us of those who promoted Vegas in sunshine and shadow

cdcgamingreports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it emerges from the nation’s coronavirus crisis and each day shows signs of returning to full speed, it’s easy to forget there was a time that Las Vegas wasn’t so much a place as an idea. I was reminded of that while reading Larry D. Gragg’s new book, Becoming...

www.cdcgamingreports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
Person
Sinatra
Person
Bugsy Siegel
Person
Sandy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Organized Crime#Popular Culture#Modern History#Sports History#Las Vegas News Bureau#The Union Pacific#Modern Las Vegas#La Vegas#Booming Las Vegas#Book#Miami Beach#Runyonesque Characters#Dark Souled Characters#Showgirls#Resort#Creations#Gangster Influence#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
EntertainmentWashingtonian.com

Outdoor Comedy, a Talk on Famous Jewels, and a Book on Secret Service Scandals: Things to Do in DC, May 17-19

We’ve got famous jewels, Secret Service drama, and a radio play. Hear from a curator of the National Gem and Mineral Collection. Too close: A president’s daughter falls in love with her Secret Service agent—it’s the plot of the terrible 2004 rom-com Chasing Liberty starring Mandy Moore, but it’s also rumored to be what happened in the Trump White House, according to a new book. Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig is releasing Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, a look behind the typical closed doors of the agency tasked with presidential protection. Leonnig will talk about it with presidential historian Michael Beschloss in a virtual book event from Politics and Prose. Tuesday 5/18 at 6 PM; Free, register here.
Books & LiteratureAustin Daily Herald

Sarah Lysne: Handprints remind us of those in our lives

My husband and I will soon be moving to a house that won’t have as many steps for me to deal with. The poem, which I’ve included this week, will keep the memories alive of the 24 years we lived in our current home. I wrote this poem 15 years ago when our kids were small.
Journalismvpa.net

A salute to those who wave the editorial banner

Last summer’s Grassroots Editor still sits in my stack of journalism publications. The edition announced the Golden Quill winners in annual competition sponsored by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors. I have a passion for vibrant, local editorials. I believe energized, local editorials are at the foundation of energized...
Books & LiteratureBuffalo News

Books in Brief: Sunshine, Keeping the City Going, House of Hollow

Sunshine by Marion Dane Bauer; Candlewick Press, 208 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12. This spare, beautifully written novel of family separation and trauma, written from the perspective of an anxious boy reuniting with his mother for the first time, is set in the wilds of northern Minnesota and offers a vivid picture of what life is like pared down to bare essentials.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

"Hurricane Nancy" Donates Her Art to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library

Cartoonist Nancy Burton has donated 65 pieces of original underground comix art to The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. Known by her pennames Hurricane Nancy, Nancy Kalish and Panzika, Nancy Burton is considered one of the first published women cartoonists of the underground comix era. Her donation includes the original art from Gentle's Tripout, published in the East Village Other beginning in 1966, as well as Busy Boxes, which was published in Gothic Blimpworks (1969), and other unpublished early work. In 1970, Burton's work was included in the seminal women's liberation underground comic, It Ain't Me Babe, edited by Trina Robbins. By 1971, Burton stopped creating comics but later picked the practice back up in 2009. The collection also reflects her more recent works.
Books & LiteratureOutside Online

The True Story Behind Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’

Often when we talk about a big, ambitious book, we reach for the language of geography. We describe the terrain it covers; we say that it sprawls, or ranges widely. The book is framed as a kind of passage through the world: we might talk about a protagonist’s journey, or an author’s exploration of a topic.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Coco Rocha Helpfully Explains and Recreates That Bidens-Carters Photo

In case you missed it, the Bidens recently paid a visit to former First Lady Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter in Georgia. It would have been notable—citing the risks of Covid-19, the 90-something Carters were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration—but that definitely isn’t why their reunion caused a stir. The hoopla was instead about a photo documenting the visit, in which the Bidens appear to dwarf the apparently miniature nonagenarians.
MoviesIGN

Those Who Wish Me Dead Review

Those Who Wish Me Dead opens in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14. Back when Angelina Jolie swung across movie screens as Lara Croft, few could have predicted her later-career turn as a family-friendly brand. The ill-fated 2015 romance film By the Sea, co-starring her then-husband Brad Pitt, stands as the actress’s lone adult-driven role in the last decade. In Tony Sheridan’s survivalist thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, if you squint hard enough, you might just catch glimpses of Jolie in her former Tomb Raider glory.
EconomyThrive Global

Frankie Vegas Launches Spirituality Company, WHO’S FRANKIE, To Promote Wellness & Decipher The Question ‘Who Am I’?

Born in Los Angeles, CA, Frankie Vegas was raised in the entertainment industry by her legendary Native American father Pat Vegas of Redbone, and Italian mother Acela. Writing for most of her life, Frankie first gained recognition at 16 years old winning Editors Choice for “Best Poem” from the National Library of Poetry. She continued this path, and also took to acting and modeling at a young age. Frankie knew her purpose was far greater than the average path and wanted to help heal the world in any way that she could. She studied the science of Hypnotherapy in college and became certified as a Hypnotherapist to assist in healing others through their subconscious minds.
Politicscoloradospringsmag.com

Celebrating Those Who Shaped Our City

Working on a city magazine is a great way to find out how much you don’t know. To arrive at our final list on p28, we read about Charles L. Tutt, Dr. Caroline Spencer, and Thomas McLaren. We looked at Leon Young and “Mama” Susie Perkins. We discovered Rev. Sherman Coolidge, Gen. Ben Chidlaw, Samuel Melena, Peggy Fleming, Katherine Lee Bates, and a dozen others upon whose shoulders we stand. (If you haven’t toured the The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum’s 150th Anniversary exhibition, do yourself a favor.)
Entertainmentvitalthrills.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead Soundtrack Released

WaterTower Music has announced t release of the Those Who Wish Me Dead soundtrack (check price at Amazon), featuring all new music from prolific, multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer Brian Tyler (Crazy Rich Asians, the upcoming F9, Avengers: Age of Ultron). Tyler previously collaborated with Those Who Wish Me Dead director Taylor Sheridan on the TV drama Yellowstone.
MusicPopMatters

Scholar Peter Stanfield Brings ‘Hate’ to the Who’s Pop Art Period

What’s left that’s new about the Who? While perennially runner-up to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in fan acclaim and press coverage, their career certainly receives its share of attention, as both Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s autobiographies [Who I Am, 2012 and Thanks a Lot Mr. Kibblewhite, 2018] added to the record.
Militaryfreestonecountytimesonline.com

99th Reunion in 2021: Searching For Those Who Served

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from September 29 – October 3, 2021; visit our website at www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and (224) 225-1202.
Books & Literaturehypebeast.com

Six Decades of Gio Ponti's Greatest Work Are Captured In TASCHEN's Latest Coffee Table Book

A coffee table book can not only help center a room around a talking point, but it can also show guests how interesting you are. Some may opt for a fashion bible, others a photobook from the likes of IDEA, or if you’re a fan of design then perhaps this new TASCHEN book is more up your street. Releasing in a limited run of 5,000 first editions comes Gio Ponti, the self-titled biographical book on the Italian architect Gio Ponti’s vast catalog of work.
MuseumsHyperallergic

Julie Mehretu Reminds Us That Borders Are Meant to Be Trespassed

Mehretu’s remarkable mid-career survey blazes through the Whitney Museum of Art, illuminating over two decades of her extensive practice. Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, who has been on a hunger and thirst strike for seven days, was forcibly hospitalized by state police in the capital city of Havana on Sunday morning.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

This Is Us - I've Got This & One Small Step... - Review: Shadows

I've Got This was all about family and finances, the idea of providing for your family, and who's the one who's supposed to do that, which is still a thing even though we are seeing this from the perspective of very different generations. Even though we know Toby will have...
Visual Artrnbcincy.com

Keith Haring’s Message Lives On: 5 Facts About The Artist’s Influence & Social and Political Activism

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Keith Haring made a huge impact within the art scene and his popularized chalk and colorful stick images are still visible across the world. Aside from his huge impact on the arts community, the artist made serious movements as a social and political activist. Haring accomplished a lot in his short time on Earth. From creating record covers for RUN DMC and David Bowie, directing a music video for Grace Jones and developing a fashion line with Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood, he introduced his art and ways of thinking to as many people as possible. Today, Keith Haring would have celebrated another lap around the sun. Here are a few interesting things to know about the influential artist.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Change at the National Gallery of Art, Beijing’s X Museum Adds Mexico City Satellite, and More: Morning Links from May 14, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART REOPENS IN WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, and it has gone on a full-court media press. The big news is that it has hired a chief curator, E. Carmen Ramos, who will be the first woman and the first person of color to hold the position. A Latinx art expert, Ramos is coming from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where she is acting chief curator. The NGA has also unveiled a colorful new brand identity. “We want to preserve the weight and dignity and gravitas of the gallery and make it more warm and contemporary,” its director, Kaywin Feldman, told the Washington Post. Amid the repackaging talk, Feldman also touted her record over the past two years on the job. “I inherited a leadership team that was 100 percent white, and now it’s 57 percent people of color,” she said in an interview with the New York Times.