‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne Admits She ‘Dreaded Waking Up’ While Still Married To Tom Girardi

Back in March, Garcelle Beauvais offered an update on her friendship with her longtime pal, Denise Richards. "I do [keep in touch]," Garcelle said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 4. "We've been trying to get together between her schedule and my schedule, but we text each other and we want to. We just haven't been able to do it. I miss her. I really do."