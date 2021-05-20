‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne Admits She ‘Dreaded Waking Up’ While Still Married To Tom Girardi
The season premiere of ‘RHOBH’ delivered a new Housewife, a face-to-face confrontation, and a group event full of delicious revelations. Even though Erika Jayne, 49, was still very much married when the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filmed the May 19 season premiere of the Bravo series, her eventual split from estranged husband Tom Girardi, 81, was definitely foreshadowed in Season 11’s opening hour. Especially when Erika admitted that she “dreaded waking up” while in quarantine with him.hollywoodlife.com