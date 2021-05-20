newsbreak-logo
Fairview High senior named Presidential Scholar in the arts

By Amy Bounds
Colorado Daily
 11 hours ago

Whitney Toutenhoofd was inspired by a prompt in her Fairview High School art class to take the first photo of what turned into a still life series on school shootings. She started with a photo of a clear backpack filled with bullet casings resting on a stool. She originally intended to use the physical piece for the assignment, with the heavy backpack representing “the emotional weight of going to school with the threat of school shootings.”

