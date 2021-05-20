newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Club Fugazi, longtime home of ‘Beach Blanket Babylon,’ to reopen in S.F.

By Jim Harrington
East Bay Times
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Club Fugazi — best known as being the longtime home of Steve Silver’s dearly missed “Beach Blanket Babylon” — is reopening this fall in San Francisco. The historic North Beach club will open its new doors will a brand new resident show from the acclaimed circus/arts collective known as the 7 Fingers. The intimate and immersive resident production was created by 7 Fingers co-founders Gypsy Snider and Shana Carroll and “will serve as a love letter to the City by the Bay,” according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Blanket Babylon#S F#North Beach#Live Theater#Historic Visit#Open Doors#The Club Fugazi#Club Fugazi Experiences#S F#Native San Franciscans#Organizer David Dower#Home#London#City Officials#Love#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area's newest sandwich sensation is an Asian American deli pop-up with Sichuan hot chicken

When Albert Ok eats something delicious — say, spicy Chongqing chicken at a Sichuan restaurant — he thinks, would this work as a sandwich?. He took some juicy thighs, dunked them in a soy sauce marinade and seasoned them aggressively with numbing Sichuan peppercorns. In a nod to Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, he fried the chicken until crispy, added some ghost pepper for extra heat and sized the pieces so they extend far past the bread. To keep the sandwich visually Asian, he thought about fluffy steamed bao — but he wanted something richer in flavor, so he created a brioche-like dough instead. For more texture, he seared the steamed buns — kind of like a dumpling.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Families, bikers want to keep Great Highway car-free

(Ryan Holquin / Unsplash) (SAN FRANCISCO) Life in San Francisco is beginning to revert back to normalcy as COVID-19 cases decline. But some San Francisco residents want to keep one policy that initiated at the beginning of the pandemic: slow streets, and specifically, keeping the Great Highway along Ocean Beach open for pedestrians and bikers only.
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Daddy Matters” Father/Daughter Durational Dance Duet

Joe Goode Performance Group and the JGPG Dance for Parkinson’s Program present Daddy Matters— an ongoing father-daughter duet co-created & performed by Jhia Jackson and Richard Jackson. Daddy Matters uses structured improvisation, audience direction, and a blend of Black contemporary music styles to engage with themes of race, family, and Parkinson’s Disease. The work is generated from an interview with Grandma Tiger, creating an intergenerational experience that evolves over time as the family shifts and the work’s intended audience does as well.
San Francisco, CAamericantheatre.org

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
FanSided

SKYY Vodka evolves its flavor to embrace its heritage

The iconic blue bottle on the shelf has always stood out and SKYY Vodka continues to make its mark on the vodka market with its newest evolution. Although the brand began as a quest to make the perfect martini, beverage trends have steered away from that classic cocktail. Now, the vodka soda fills the glass and the flavors for that drink can benefit from more nuance.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

SF’s Chinatown Art Festival: 1st Outdoor Art Event in Portsmouth Square in 1 Year

The 24th annual United States of Asian America Festival (USAAF) is hosting the first outdoor art event in Portsmouth Square since the start of the pandemic. Under the theme of Forging Our Futures, USAAF gives AAPI artists the opportunity to build platforms and tell stories that empower communities beyond the struggles of the pandemic towards recovery and regeneration. They showcase artists representing a diverse range of ethnic and cultural groups and aim to heighten the visibility of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) artists working in all disciplines – theater, music, dance, film, literature, visual arts, and more!The event will take place on May 30th, 2021 in Portsmouth Square. Join them in celebrating Asian artistic identities during Asian Pacifc American Month! Link to USAAF 2021 CALENDAR for the full calendar of events and more information on the artists and programs.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Proposed San Bruno Avenue Project Criticized for Lack of Parking, Shadows

Most of the roughtly 100 participants at last month’s virtual meeting about a proposed development at 1458 San Bruno Avenue vehemently opposed the project. “For the people in the neighborhood, it seems like an alien spaceship is landing and completely gentrifying the neighborhood,” said one attendee, who didn’t disclose his name.