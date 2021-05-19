newsbreak-logo
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gets a teaser trailer

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is fun. Check out the teaser below. In The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, the year is 2003, and in the shadow of the Zagros mountains in Iraq, a military unit comes under fire from Iraqi forces. The resulting firefight causes a heavy tremor, opening up a rift in the earth that swallows both sides, causing soldiers to fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt.

