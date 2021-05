Could the Yeti be a ‘Fast & Furious’ star? Ken Jeong guesses that the Yeti is Vin Diesel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. It’s down to the Spicy Six on The Masked Singer, and the masked celebs are getting harder to guess. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 5 episode of The Masked Singer season 5, Ken Jeong takes the clues he’s been given from the Yeti and makes a bold guess. “But I also saw the pacifier. So I thought of, naturally, Vin Diesel in The Pacifier,” Ken says. The Pacifier was a 2005 comedy film that Vin starred in.