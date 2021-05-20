newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Former Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher says teen accuser sent him a fake ID

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H130A_0a57K8Ye00

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez told a Westmoreland County jury Wednesday that he religiously sought confirmation of the 50 women he met online to ensure they were above the age of consent during the two years prosecutors said he conducted a sexual relationship with a teenager, according to our news partners, The Trib.

Vasquez is facing several charges for sexually assaulting a minor. He denies the allegations.

The Trib stated that Vazquez, wearing a blue suit and sporting glasses, told jurors his routine was to ask women for proof of their age before engaging with them online and in person. He then described how his accuser made contact with him through Instagram and spent days seeking a response from him after she wished him a happy birthday in July 2017. Vazquez testified the girl claimed to be 17 and nearing her 18th birthday.

“I needed to know how old she was. I wanted to make sure she was that age,” Vazquez told jurors. A few days later she sent him through social media a picture of her Pennsylvania driver’s license that showed her age as 18, he claimed. “I kind of relaxed a little so I could talk to her.”

The teen denied sending Vazquez a picture of a fake identification card during her testimony earlier this week.

You can read more about Wednesday’s session at The Trib by clicking here.

[ RELATED: Former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez claims accuser said she was almost an adult ]

During Monday’s session of trial, after opening arguments, the alleged victim’s mother took the stand and described how she found out her daughter had been communicating with Vasquez.

She said that she discovered text messages on her daughter’s phone between her and a contact named, “Justin.”

She also confirmed that two pictures on her daughter’s phone were of Vazquez, and at one point identified him as, “a closer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

Under cross-examination, Gary Gerson, the attorney for Vasquez, pressed the alleged victim’s mother on how she disciplined her child and asked her to describe the day she took their older daughter to college and left her younger 13-year-old at home.

After her testimony, the alleged victim took the stand, and things quickly got emotional. When describing their only encounter, the now 17-year-old said that Vasquez texted her a picture of him outside her house the day she was home alone.

She said she was scared to come out but went outside with her dog, then got into his car. A few minutes after talking, she said he put her on his lap, and while the two were facing each other he, “initiated intercourse.”

While crying she then testified that after getting out of the car, she felt numb. In the days following their only physical encounter, she said that she liked the attention and would continue to, upon request from Vasquez, send him text pictures and videos of herself.

The alleged victim in this case also admitted to lying to Vasquez about her age, saying that she was 17 and not 13. On Tuesday, she will be cross-examined by the defense.

Those who were in the courtroom told Channel 11 that Vasquez never once made eye contact with his accuser.

He also faces charges in Florida and Missouri after police said he had a sexual relationship with the girl related to those states.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Missouri State
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fake Id#Teen#Sexual Contact#County Police#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Channel 11#The Trib#Text Pictures#Happy Birthday#Request#Cross Examination#Eye Contact#Sporting Glasses#Videos#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
Instagram
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
thecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

BODY OF MISSING DAYTON MAN FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

The body of a missing Armstrong County man has been found in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County. 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, who pleaded guilty in a stabbing and was sentenced to probation in Indiana County Court in April had last been seen by his family on April 30th. His vehicle was found at about 11:22 PM that night, abandoned with the engine running on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.