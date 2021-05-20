District 51 high school students getting free bus passes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 high school students can get free Grand Valley Transit bus passes for the summer. The Mesa County Workforce Center and GVT are spearheading the effort. The Mesa County Department of Human Services says they want to make it easier for high school students to get to work and to classes. Students can also use the bus for social activities like going to summer camps and seeing friends. Those interested can get their free-ride stickers through Friday at their school offices. Online students can stop by the District 51 Administration Building.