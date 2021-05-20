Zach Raff speaks about the economic impact of CAFOs

SPOONER, WI -- National Travel & Tourism Week brings along with it an excitement for the accomplishments of the past year. This year it certainly has a different feel for those in the tourism industry. But there is one common thread, hope. Hope for adventures with old friends. Hope for bustling downtowns. Hope for favorite events to return. Hope for a great summer. The team at Washburn County Tourism Association (WCTA) shares that hope. As requests from visitors for travel information pick up and the website traffic increases, the team at Tourism is ready to serve travelers to the area with all the enthusiasm their Northwoods hospitality has to offer.