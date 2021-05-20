Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hahnville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Killona, Norco, Montz, Edgard, Garyville, Taft, New Sarpy, Destrehan and Luling. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 199 and 211. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 310 between mile markers 7 and 9. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov