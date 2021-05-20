newsbreak-logo
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN VICTORIA...SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of McFaddin, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near McFaddin around 1130 AM CDT. Bloomington and Oak Village around 1150 AM CDT. Guadalupe, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area and Dacosta around 1200 PM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 634 and 654. US Highway 77 between mile markers 576 and 614. US Highway 87 between mile markers 806 and 832. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARANSAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, local emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas; Refugio THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Waldron Field and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds around 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces County and City of Corpus Christi. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm outflow will produce strong damaging winds that could persist for up to 2 hours.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Premont, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Kleberg Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 698 and 704. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until this evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 11/21/2015. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.2 Fri 10 am 17.0 13.6 12.0 11.6 11.5
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 02:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Southwestern Refugio County in south central Texas Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sinton, Odem, St. Paul, Bayside, Bonnie View, West Sinton and Edroy. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Kleberg County in south central Texas Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Cabaniss Field, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field, Banquete, Flour Bluff, Padre Balli Park, Packery Channel, Mustang Island State Park, Petronila and Chapman Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay, Chiltipin Creek, Tranquitas Creek, Pintas Creek, Petronila Creek, Oso Creek, San Fernando Creek and Quinta Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Goliad County in south central Texas North Central Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 545 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Bloomington, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Dacosta, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Oak Village, Placedo, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Regional Airport, Ball Airport Area, Victoria Mall, Wood Hi and Telferner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.