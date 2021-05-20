newsbreak-logo
Gregg County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * From Saturday evening until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Beckville is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday evening and continue rising to 27.1 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 28 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding on the reach of the Sabine River from the Tatum through Beckville and DeBerry areas with flooded boat ramps, gas and petroleum wells, and even some low area cabins.

Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lindale to near Chandler to near Bullard to near Reese to near Palestine to 7 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, New Salem, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown and Reese. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Rusk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rusk; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR HARRISON...PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Karnack to 10 miles south of Marshall to near Beckville to Minden to Sacul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Carthage, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Minden, Easton, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Scottsville, Gary City, Nesbitt, Darco and Fairplay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Harrison County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Panola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...CENTRAL PANOLA AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 447 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mooringsport to near Waskom to 6 miles southwest of Deberry to 8 miles southwest of Carthage to 8 miles northeast of Trawick, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carthage, Waskom, Tenaha, Timpson, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Gary City, Midyett and Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1158 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ponta, or 7 miles north of Rusk, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Salem, Ponta, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and Concord.
Cass County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Marion County in northeastern Texas Southern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kildare, or 14 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 225 PM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported in Kildare. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Jefferson, Linden, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod and Berea. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Thunderstorms bring flooding to Longview, other areas

It likely will take a day or two for the Longview area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through this morning Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties. “Flooding may occur in...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Panola County, TXLongview News-Journal

Reception honors retiring Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake

CARTHAGE — Thanks for a job well done was the message as Panola County officials gathered recently to celebrate retiring Sheriff Kevin Lake. Lake’s last day is Friday, after 29 years in Panola County law enforcement. “It’s been an adventure for sure. It’s been a rewarding career, with working with...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Outdoors: Eastern turkey season arrives in a few counties

For the past 10 years or so, the Eastern Turkey has steadily declined in numbers. The numbers have dwindled so much that many counties no longer have an Eastern Turkey season. What was once a success story has now become a question mark. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department stocked...