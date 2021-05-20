newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

weather.gov
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howard; Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Sevier, Little River and Howard Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River At Horatio. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, The golf course west of Haratio is cut off from vehicle traffic by floodwaters. A few hundred acres of lowland flood both upstream and downstream from the highway 41 bridge.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Howard County, AR
County
Sevier County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Little River County, AR
State
Oklahoma State
City
Horatio, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Website Traffic#Traffic Deaths#Haratio#Flood Stage#Floodwaters#Vehicle Traffic#Riverbanks#Midnight Tonight#Mccurtain#Shreveport La#Caution#Target Area#Drive#Severity#Vehicles#Shv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Howard County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howard, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howard; Sevier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SEVIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ben Lomond, or 9 miles west of Mineral Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, Oak Grove and Browntown.
Sevier County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND EAST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Broken Bow, or 18 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Hochatown and Eagletown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LITTLE RIVER CENTRAL HEMPSTEAD AND SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saratoga, or 11 miles south of Mineral Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hope, Blevins, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Saratoga, Ozan, McNab, Oakhaven, Bright Star, Millwood and Red Bluff. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas.
Little River County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Little River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LITTLE RIVER...CENTRAL CASS...BOWIE AND CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTIES At 1218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of De Kalb to near New Boston to 10 miles west of Maud to near Daingerfield, moving east northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Trees have been downed across Franklin and Titus Counties with these storms. In addition, a 60 mph wind gust was estimated in De Kalb at 1210 AM. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Linden, De Kalb, Queen City, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Bivins, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Rocky Branch and Dalby Springs. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include De Queen, Nashville, Clarksville, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Umpire, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Lockesburg, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Arkinda, Manchester, Bagwell, Athens and Center Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.