Flood Warning issued for Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howard; Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Sevier, Little River and Howard Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River At Horatio. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, The golf course west of Haratio is cut off from vehicle traffic by floodwaters. A few hundred acres of lowland flood both upstream and downstream from the highway 41 bridge.