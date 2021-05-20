newsbreak-logo
Mccurtain County, OK

Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

weather.gov
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Sevier, Little River and Howard Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little River At Horatio. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, The golf course west of Haratio is cut off from vehicle traffic by floodwaters. A few hundred acres of lowland flood both upstream and downstream from the highway 41 bridge.

alerts.weather.gov
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND MCCURTAIN COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Octavia to 8 miles northeast of Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Rufe, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Battiest, Pickens, Shinewell, Mount Herman and Glover.