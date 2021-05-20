newsbreak-logo
MLB

Padres’ Tatis homers, goes 4 for 4 in return from COVID

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz’s 10th homer and a single by Cruz.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth.

