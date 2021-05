Last October Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KO’s) faced the toughest test of her young career when she took on and defeated an undefeated Ewa Brodnicka for the WBO Super Featherweight Title. It was a much-needed test for Mayer who was being built up and needed to get to that next level. She easily handled Brodnicka, picking up a strap in the process, and now the level of competition should be nothing less of top ten fighters and that is what she is going to get in her next fight.