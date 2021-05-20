School board holds special meeting on proposed taxes

Discussions on raises for school employees continue in St. Landry Parish.

The school board held a special retreat meeting to discuss a number of issues Wednesday, including a potential parish-wide bond proposition that would pay for those raises.

That bond proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills would provide $3,000 for teachers and $2,000 for support staff.

Board members also discussed potentially renovating school tracks and athletic facilities across the parish.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins stated to be a 'Triple A' system, improvements need to be made.

"We want to be a 'Triple A' school district in athletics, in academics, as well as the arts, but it also requires us to have first class facilities as well," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said he and the board want St. Landry Parish to be competitive throughout the Acadiana region, and hopes the raises will be something parish residents are willing to support.

Wednesday's retreat was simply for discussion, so all voices on the board can be heard and members have more time to discuss and resolve issues.

The full agenda can be viewed here .

