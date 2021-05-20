newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Landry Parish, LA

School board holds special meeting on proposed taxes

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnR1I_0a57I9Mx00

Discussions on raises for school employees continue in St. Landry Parish.

The school board held a special retreat meeting to discuss a number of issues Wednesday, including a potential parish-wide bond proposition that would pay for those raises.

That bond proposition in the amount of 9.9 mills would provide $3,000 for teachers and $2,000 for support staff.

Board members also discussed potentially renovating school tracks and athletic facilities across the parish.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins stated to be a 'Triple A' system, improvements need to be made.

"We want to be a 'Triple A' school district in athletics, in academics, as well as the arts, but it also requires us to have first class facilities as well," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said he and the board want St. Landry Parish to be competitive throughout the Acadiana region, and hopes the raises will be something parish residents are willing to support.

Wednesday's retreat was simply for discussion, so all voices on the board can be heard and members have more time to discuss and resolve issues.

The full agenda can be viewed here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Board Members#Taxes#Staff Members#School Teachers#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#School Employees#Support Staff#Athletic Facilities#Special Offers#Mills#Athletics#Acadiana#Academics#School Tracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

Precinct split posed at Parish Council

The St. Landry Parish Council continued to ponder voting precincts in a special meeting. Chairman Dexter Brown introduced an ordinance on Monday to split some precincts in what’s called an “alpha split” that divides voters alphabetically in a polling place. The split would require additional voting machines and commissioners. The ordinance states the split is to alleviate any potential delays at…
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

School Board moving toward tax election

The St. Landry Parish School Board moved toward putting tax proposals before voters in November to raise employee pay and fund improvements to high school athletic facilities and playgrounds. The Board unanimously approved advancing two proposals to future meetings. Bond attorney Eric Lafleur said the Board faces a July deadline to put the propositions on the ballet. One is for a 9.9 mill tax to…
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

Voting precincts, election cost in play on Parish Council

St. Landry Parish Council Chairman Dexter Brown has called a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday that may possibly reverse a Council move to save money on elections. Brown’s call for a meeting came at the end of the Council’s Administrative-Finance Committee meeting Wednesday. Wayne Ardoin, committee chairman, said the Council in 2019 voted to reduce the number of voting precincts from 92 to 53 to…