The Boston Bruins will meet the Washington Capitals in game two of their best of seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from Capital One Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins will look to rebound after a tough 3-2 loss in OT in game one and will look to even up the series before going back to Boston for game three. Meanwhile, the Capitals have the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead if they can steal game two tonight before heading on the road.